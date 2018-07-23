Ryanair Shares Sold Off After Q1 Results

23 Jul 2018 | 01.49 pm

Ryanair has reported a 20% decline in net profit to €319m in the April to June 2018 quarter, promoting a 4.5% drop in the share price this morning after the results were announced.

The group’s average fare declined by 4% over the quarter to €39. Cost per passenger increased by 10% to €45, driven by a €430m surge in fuel costs and higher labour costs as a 20% pay increase filtered through to pilots.

Ryanair’s net profit margin declined from 21% to 15%. Chief executive Michael O’Leary (pictured) said: “As previously guided, Q1 net profit fell by 20% to €319m due to lower fares, the absence of half of Easter in the quarter, higher oil prices and pilot costs. Traffic grew 7% to 37.6 million passengers, despite over 2,500 flight cancellations caused by ATC staff shortages and ATC strikes. Ryanair’s lower fares delivered an industry leading 96% load factor.”

Merrion Stockbrokers’ analyst Darren McKinley commented: “Ryanair is guiding that airfares will be up 1% in Q2 and flat in the second half. This is lower than expected, as management suggest that bookings are impacted by strike concerns and better than expected weather in Northern Europe. Given Ryanair is focused on keeping flight load factor above 90%, airfares could come under pressure to attract interest if strikes get worse.

“Fuel headwinds are expected to get worse. An increased investment in Laudamotion will also weigh on group profitability and cashflow given it is still loss making and needs investment.

“Ryanair is facing multiple headwinds at present, with little sign of these easing in the coming quarters. Management are prepared to sacrifice short term profitability to face down demands by unions. We would not rule out management having to review the 2019 profit guidance, given than profits declined by 20% in Q1, yet are expected to fall only by 12% for all of 2019, to between €1.25 billion and €1.35 billion. With Ryanair shares trading down by 4.6% to €14.85, shareholders are not taking the result or guidance positively. We are reducing our target price to €15.50 following the results, and struggle to see any reason to own them in the short term.”

Schedule Review

On the recent strikes and the threat of more, O’Leary said: “While we continue to actively engage with pilot and cabin crew unions across Europe, we expect further strikes over the peak summer period as we are not prepared to concede to unreasonable demands that will compromise either our low fares or our highly efficient model.

“If these unnecessary strikes continue to damage customer confidence and forward prices/yields in certain country markets, then we will have to review our winter schedule, which may lead to fleet reductions at disrupted bases and job losses in markets where competitor employees are interfering in our negotiations with our people and their unions.

“We cannot allow our customers’ flights to be unnecessarily disrupted by a tiny minority of pilots.”