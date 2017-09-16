Ryanair Share Hammered As Flights Cancelled

16 Sep 2017 | 09.32 am

Ryanair’s share price was marked down sharply on Friday after the airline announced it is cancelling 40 to 50 flights daily for the next six weeks.

The cancellation policy was implemented without warning on Friday, leaving thousands of intending passengers stranded at airports.

The airline blamed its shocking behaviour on staff roster issues, leading some observers to speculate that Ryanair doesn’t have sufficient pilots to operate is vast European network.

An estimated 285,000 Ryanair passengers will be affected by the cancellations, which have been spread across the network. The airline said passengers will be informed by email if their flight has been cancelled.

The Ryanair share was sold down to €17.12 on the Irish Stock Exchange on Friday, having started the week at the €18 level. Demand for the stock has been propped up by the ongoing €600m share buyback programme announced in May 2017, with the company spending €85m through the first two weeks of September to buy and cancel shares. The share briefly broke through the €19 level in mid-August and has been drifting lower since then.

The share has enjoyed strong support from investors through 2017, starting the year at the €14 level and advancing steadily to around €18.50 mark in mid-July before running into resistance. The buyback programme underpinned the price through August at around €18. In the past month, €3 billion has been wiped off the company’s market cap, a decline of 13%.

At €18, Ryanair’s trailing p/e ratio is x18 times. Last June the airline guided earnings per share pf €1.13 for the financial year to end March 2018.

Mons Ruling

Investor sentiment towards Ryanair has also been impacted by a ruling from the European Court of Justice on September 14 relating to cabin crew based at Ryanair’s Charleroi airport in Belgium. At issue was the legal jurisdiction status of staff employment contracts.

The ECJ stated that the place where a cabin crew’s aircraft is stationed should be taken into account when determining which court had jurisdiction. Pilot and cabin representatives welcomed the ruling on the basis that cabin crews in Europe can derive their rights and applicable law from their home base.

Ryanair HR director Eddie Wilson countered: “We do not believe this ‘Mons’ ruling will in any way alter our Irish contracts of employment or the union rights which all of our people enjoy under the protection of the Irish Constitution.”

Customer volume increased by 10% year-on-year through August and the load factor was 97%. System-wide punctuality fell below 80% in the first two weeks of September. Ryanair blamed a combination of ATC capacity delays and strikes, weather disruptions and the impact of increased holiday allocations to pilots and cabin crew.

Under EU compensation rules for cancelled flights, if the disruption is within an airline’s control the carrier has to offer full refunds, paid within seven days, or rebookings for a flight cancelled at short notice. In addition, passengers can also claim compensation of €250 for short-haul and €440 for medium-haul.