Ryanair Says Pilots Strike Lacks Valid Mandate

09 Aug 2019 | 02.55 pm

Ryanair has disputed the mandate for strike action by airline pilots in Ireland who are members of trade union Forsa.

Ryanair said that under half of Ryanair’s Irish pilots are members of Forsa. Of this cohort, less than 60% participated in the strike ballot. Ryanair concludes that less than 25% of Ryanair’s Irish pilots have actually voted for industrial action.

“This disruption of customers holiday plans has no valid mandate from Ryanair’s Irish pilots,” the company stated.

The union intends to outline plans for industrial action next week unless the airline agrees to union pay proposals by Monday.

Ryanair and Forsa have engaged in a mediation process for the past year under Kieran Mulvey which, the airline says, has delivered collective agreements on promotions, transfers, seniority a 20% pay increase for those Irish pilots who had not agreed this 20% increase in 2018.

Last week Forsa gave an undertaking to Mulvey that they would return to mediation on August 12 with specific pay proposals.

In a statement Ryanair said: “Forsa is still unable to explain what pay increase they are seeking on top of the 20% increase already agreed, at a time when Ryanair pilots resignations have dwindled to zero because Ryanair pilots are better paid than 737 competitors in Norwegian and Jet2.

“Senior Captains are now earning over €200,000 p.a. for working five days on, followed by four days off. Ryanair pilots already earn 20% more than pilots in comparable 737 airlines like Norwegian.

“Forsa should now continue mediation with Ryanair instead of threatening ill-judged and ill-timed industrial action with the sole intention of creating uncertainty for customers travelling during the late August period.”