Ryanair Reshapes Management Structure

04 Feb 2019 | 10.14 am

Michael O’Leary has agreed a new five-year contract as Group CEO of Ryanair, committing to the airline until at least July 2024.

The company has also announced that directors David Bonderman (chairman) and Kyran McLaughlin have agreed to lead the company board until summer 2020, but neither of them wishes to be considered for re-election at the September 2020 AGM.

Former Kerry Group boss Stan McCarthy (pictured), who joined the board in May 2017, is taking on the role of Deputy Chairman from April 2019, and will transition to chairman of the Board in summer 2020, the company said.

The company has also signalled that over the next 12 months Ryanair Holdings Plc will move to a group structure not dissimilar to that of IAG.

A small senior management team will oversee the development of four airline subsidiaries: Ryanair DAC, Laudamotion, Ryanair Sun and Ryanair UK, each with their own CEOs and management teams.

Holdings, led by O’Leary, will focus on capital allocation, cost reductions, aircraft acquisitions and small scale M&A opportunities. The Group CEO will be assisted in Holdings by small group legal and group finance teams.

A replacement CEO of Ryanair DAC, who will work alongside the CEOs of Laudamotion and Ryanair Sun, will be appointed later this year.

For the airline’s Q3 quarter (October to December 2018) the plc has reported a net loss of €20m (excl. Lauda). Traffic growth of 8% to 33 million passengers was offset by a 6% decline in average fares. Stronger ancillary revenue growth (+26%) was offset by higher fuel, staff and EU261 costs.

Shareholder Restrictions

Michael O’Leary commented: “While a €20m loss in Q3 was disappointing, we take comfort that this was entirely due to weaker than expected air fares so our customers are enjoying record low prices, which is good for current and future traffic growth.”

O’Leary added that the risk of a no-deal Brexit remains “worryingly high”. The airline has obtained a UK AOC to protect its three domestic UK routes, and says it will place restrictions on the voting rights and share sales of non-EU shareholders for a period of time in the event of a hard Brexit to ensure that Ryanair remains at all times an EU owned and EU controlled airline, even if the UK exits the EU without a deal.