Ryanair Reducing Ireland-UK Flights

14 Jul 2020 | 12.38 pm

Ryanair has announced that it will cut its Ireland-UK schedules for the months of August and September by up to 1,000 flights.

The company blamed Ireland’s ‘defective quarantine restriction’ on EU visitors as the UK and Northern Ireland last week opened up air bridges to most EU countries.

An airline spokesperson said Ireland is the only country in the EU with a blanket 14 day quarantine restriction on all arrivals from EU countries, most of which have lower Covid case rates than Ireland.

“It makes no sense, when governments all over Europe have opened up EU flights since June 1 and removed travel restrictions on intra-EU travel, that the Irish government continues to treat countries like Germany, Denmark and Greece as if they were suffering similar levels of Covid as the USA, Brazil and India,” the company stated..

“Irish citizens are being advised that they should not travel to and from EU countries yet citizens of Northern Ireland can travel freely to and from the EU – via Dublin Airport – without any quarantine restrictions whatsoever.

“Ryanair will significantly reduce its flights between Ireland and the UK in August and September, to reflect this suppressed demand. This means 100,000 fewer visitors from the UK travelling to regional airports in Cork, Shannon, Knock and Kerry during the peak months of the tourism season.”

Latest HSE data (below) shows that Covid-19 has virtually disappeared from treatment rooms in Ireland’s hospitals.