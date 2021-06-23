Ryanair Queries Travel Cert Delay

23 Jun 2021 | 10.11 am

Ryanair has criticised the government for not introducing the EU Digital Green Cert despite the fact that 18 other EU countries are now issuing it to vaccinated citizens.

A company statement said that Ireland has had its connectivity destroyed by official mismanagement of the Covid-19 lockdowns and reopening.

CEO Eddie Wilson stated: “Ireland has still failed to roll out the EU Digital Green Cert – which is ready to switch on today – despite the fact that 18 other EU countries are now issuing it to their vaccinated citizens.

“With less than 50 Covid patients in our hospitals, and less than 20 in our ICUs, Ireland continues to delay the recovery of aviation and tourism due to the bogus and non-medical fears about a Delta variant in the UK which is not resistant to vaccines.

“It is time to roll out the EU Digital Cert, at least for those Irish citizens who have been double vaccinated, and this can be switched on today. Negative PCR tests and Covid recoveries can be added later.

“It is bizarre and inexplicable that Irish vaccinated citizens are not free to travel without restrictions to/from the EU, even when Ireland has fully vaccinated all of its vulnerable groups, and our Covid case numbers continue to dwindle to nothing. These declining case numbers are occurring in the under-35 year old category who are mainly asymptomatic and don’t suffer serious illness or hospitalisations,” Wilson added.

Impossible Position

Meanwhile, publicans say official signals about delaying the reopening for indoor dining and drinking on July 5 is causing huge concern and stress to publicans and the 25,000 staff who are planning on returning to work.

Padraig Cribben, VFI chief executive, stated: “With only two weeks to go it’s not acceptable to treat our members in this manner. There are just eight weeks in the summer season for pubs to recoup some of the massive losses accumulated over the past 15 months.

“The business generated in July and August will sustain most pubs through the winter and into next year. Publicans are busy rehiring staff and ordering stock so this new uncertainty places them in an impossible position. They need immediate confirmation that reopening on July 5 will proceed as planned.

“The fact that government will not make a final decision until Friday July 2 – just three days before reopening – illustrates how detached ministers are from the realities of running a business.”