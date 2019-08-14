Ryanair Pilots To Strike On August 22/23

14 Aug 2019 | 04.46 pm

Directly-employed Ryanair pilots based in Ireland are to take strike action for 48 hours from 00.01am on Thursday August 22.

The pilots’ union said Ryanair would be notified of further strike days in due course.

The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association, part of trade union Fórsa, said it had submitted a 30-page proposal to Ryanair last March which sought “pay levels and structures in line with sector norms”. The IALPA claim also included proposals on pensions, working conditions and related matters.

At a mediation meeting this week, the union said a substantive counter-proposal from Ryanair management, which properly addressed all areas of the IALPA claim, was required to convince pilots’ representatives not to take strike action next week.

Fórsa national secretary Angela Kirk said she regretted any disruption that might flow from “management’s unwillingness or inability to negotiate a fair and transparent pay package, even at this late hour”.

Ryanair described the IALPA pay proposals as “unrealistic and unimplementable”.

According to the airline, IALPA pilots are seeking pay increases of 101% on top of current annual pay of c.€172,000. The airline claims that Ryanair pilot pay is 20% ahead of comparable 737 airline pilot pay in Norwegian and Jet2.

Ryanair’s Chief People Officer Eddie Wilson commented: “No company can concede to grossly unreasonable demands from its highest paid workers at a time when the airline industry is in crisis.

“Ryanair pilots demand that their pay be increased from €172,000 p.a. to over €347,000 p.a., which would see them earn more than the President of Ireland or our Taoiseach, even as Norwegian makes all of its Dublin pilots redundant.”

John Spollen, president of the Irish Travel Agents Association, said the ITAA has been in contact with the airline and understand that holiday flights to Europe will be prioritised in an effort to limit disruption to passengers.

“This is a relief to holidaymakers due to return at the end of the month, particularly for families preparing for the beginning of the school year,” said Spollen. “Similar to strikes held last year, flights between Ireland and the UK are likely to face the most disruption.

“Anyone booked on a Ryanair flight with an ITAA travel agent should contact their agent who will work to make any necessary arrangements.”