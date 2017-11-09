Ryanair Picks Coras As Events Tickets Partner

09 Nov 2017 | 03.11 pm

Ryanair is adding ticket sales for music and other events to its website’s ‘Active Trip’ page, in conjunction with Irish ticketing business Coras.

Ryanair customers will be able to buy tickets for shows in the West End of London, both directly via Ryanair Tickets and through the Active Trip page, matching the date and destination of their trip. The live music roster starts with the ‘Live at Chelsea’ series, on sale from tomorrow, 10 November, with tickets for more theatre, live music and sporting events coming soon.

Ryanair’s Greg O’Gorman said: “We’re pleased to partner with Coras to launch Ryanair Tickets, offering customers the opportunity to purchase tickets to top West End shows including Aladdin, Wicked, The Lion King and Les Misérables.

“Customers will benefit from very competitive prices as an easy add-on within their MyRyanair account. Initially launching with tickets for shows in the UK, Ryanair Tickets will be extended to include events across Europe in the future.”

Coras chief executive Mark McLaughlin added: “Travel plans increasingly start with the purchase of an event ticket, whether for a Premiership football match or for a favourite music artist. Ryanair Tickets offers customers a more convenient and personalised experience to purchase the event tickets.

“To celebrate, we are launching a special introductory offer on all theatre tickets booked before December, meaning customers won’t have to pay the high fees charged by other leading ticket agencies”.

McLaughlin has run up hefty losses with previous ticketing ventures, but Coras looks to be paying off for the entrepreneur son of Kyran McLaughlin, deputy chairman of Davy Stockbrokers. He previously founded Ticket ABC, a white label ticketing and venue management solution, and raised €4.2m for that venture. Accumulated losses at the end of 2015 amounted to €5.1m. McLaughlin said at the time that Ticket ABC would continue to operate separately, but that his focus would now be on Coras.

The inspiration for Coras is that products such as flights, hotel rooms and car hire have all moved towards a model of multiple distributors selling pooled inventory using API integration. “Event tickets are not usually available to multiple providers and we’re trying to build a global distribution system for ticketing,” said McLaughlin.

“If the ticket inventory is available in real time to multiple sellers using a product like Coras, it means customers don’t just have to go to one site like Ticketmaster to buy tickets where they’re competing with bots.”

Atlantic Bridge invested €800,000 in operating company Corasdotio in November 2016, along with UK investor Hambro Perks, which parted with €200,000. The company rounded up an additional €500,000 from other investors.

Photo: Coras founder Mark McLaughlin