Ryanair Partners With National Gallery

16 Apr 2018 | 01.20 pm

Ryanair is spreading its cultural wings, having concluded a three-year deal with the National Gallery of Ireland to provide corporate sponsorship until 2020, as one of the art museum’s ‘premier corporate partners’.

The sponsorship deal follows similar collaborations with Trinity College Dublin, where Ryanair sponsors a professor of entrepreneurship, and its support for ISPCC Childline, the airline’s charity partner.

The National Gallery, founded in 1854, attracts more than a million visitors each year. Neither it nor Ryanair has revealed the value of the three-year arrangement to the museum.

Director of development Gabrielle Murphy said: “We are delighted to have Ryanair as one of our new premier corporate partners. As a corporate partner, Ryanair will enjoy a range of benefits for its staff, the opportunity to attend exciting behind the scenes visits and private tours, as well as the chance to hold its own events at the gallery. The support from Ryanair allows the gallery to host world class exhibitions as well as to invest more in its permanent collection and public engagement programme.”

Ryanair communications chief Robin Kiely added: “We are pleased to have entered into this partnership with the National Gallery of Ireland, which enables Ryanair to support one of Ireland’s leading institutions of cultural importance. The gallery’s renewed focus on the visitor experience, reopening of the historic wings, and resumption of a full programme of exhibitions, events and educational activities will see it grow from strength to strength.

“We are delighted to make our contribution to its continued development and we encourage our 13 million annual Dublin customers to pay a visit.”

Photo: Robin Kiely and Gabrielle Murphy. (Pix: Peter Houlihan)