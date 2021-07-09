Ryanair May Take Over Dublin/Kerry Route

09 Jul 2021 | 03.53 pm

Ryanair has disputed transport minister Eamon Ryan’s announcement that the airline will operate the Dublin/Kerry air route from July 19.

Minister Ryan stated: “Ryanair has offered to meet the public service requirement on the Kerry/Dublin route, ensuring fixed standards of continuity, regularity and pricing. Ryanair has committed to operate a sustainable service over the next seven months and beyond, with higher seating capacity than previously provided by Stobart Air.”

However, in a statement Ryanair declared: “While Ryanair has offered to operate a non-subsidized service on the Dublin-Kerry route, no agreement has yet been concluded. Minister Ryan’s statement today (which was issued without any consultation with Ryanair) is both premature and inaccurate.”

The Minister referenced EU Regulation 1008/2008 in relation to air service PSOs, which allows any EU air carrier to commence scheduled air services on PSO routes provided all the public service requirements are met, including the specified period of operation, which was seven months in this case.

“I believe this is a really good outcome for the Kerry region, providing a higher capacity air service for passengers as the summer season unfolds. It is also good news for the taxpayer as Ryanair will operate the route on a commercial basis. There will be no cost to the Exchequer for the provision of this service,” Ryan added.

The minister added that an unidentified preferred bidder has been identified for a PSO funded Donegal route.

The collapse of Stobart Air on June 12 resulted in immediate cessation of the two subsidised regional air routes.

State funding of €80m has been earmarked for Irish aviation in 2021. As part of this package, €21m is being provided under the Regional Airports Programme (2021-2025) this year, which includes the cost of the PSO subsidies.

Funding was provided to Stobart Air while it operated services on the Donegal/Dublin and Kerry/Dublin air routes. The annual cost of the contract with Stobart Air was over €7m.

Stobart’s contract for the Donegal route was was due to expire on 31 January 2022. Ryan said the current procurement process is for a temporary replacement service for seven months.

The Department of Transport will shortly launch a procurement process for a longer contract of up to four years.

According to the department: “As Ryanair has indicated that it will operate on the Kerry route for the next seven months and beyond, it is not expected that a competition to operate on the Kerry route will be necessary given that Ryanair has indicated that it will operate on the route on a commercial basis without the need for government funding.”