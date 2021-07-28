Ryanair Launches Carbon Calculator To Offset Emissions

28 Jul 2021 | 11.51 am

Budget airline Ryanair has launched its carbon calculator, a digital tool that will enable consumers to fully offset their CO2 emissions on their Ryanair flight.

The calculator determines the carbon emissions per passenger on every Ryanair route and will allow customers to pay the full carbon cost of their flight. The money raised will contribute to environmental initiatives.

This development expands on Ryanair’s existing carbon offset programme which allows customers to contribute €2 towards carbon offset projects. These contributions support environmental initiatives such as Renature Monchique, a reforestation project in the Algarve.

To date, Ryanair’s carbon offset programme has raised €3.5m for environmental projects.

The carbon calculator is one component of Ryanair’s broader environmental strategy. By 2030, the airline aims to power 12.5% of its flights with sustainable aviation fuels, having recently announced a research partnership with Trinity College Dublin in this area.

Its future fleet of Boeing 737 8-200 aircraft will also contribute to a further reduction in CO2 and noise emissions, according to the company.

Director of Sustainability at Ryanair Thomas Fowler said: “Hundreds of thousands of Ryanair customers every year are already choosing to contribute and support the environment by selecting carbon contribution at their time of booking. The expansion of our Carbon Offset Scheme to enable our customers to fully offset the CO2 of their Ryanair flight will greatly enhance the capabilities of each of our environmental partners who are actively working on carbon offsetting programs.

“Ryanair is committed to being a net carbon neutral airline by 2050 and the expansion of our offset scheme will further pave our way to achieving this goal while helping our environmental partners further their carbon reduction programs.”