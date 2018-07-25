Ryanair Issues Protective Notice To 300 Dublin Crew

25 Jul 2018 | 08.35 am

Ryanair has decided to cut its Dublin based fleet from 30 to 24 aircraft for the winter 2018 season and has issued protective notice to over 100 pilots and over 200 cabin crew employees.

The airline said their services may not be required from October 28 onwards, due to the planned 20% reduction in the Dublin fleet.

The airline stated that aircraft will be redeployed on charter routes out of Poland, and cited a downturn in forward bookings and airfares in Ireland partly as a result of recent rolling strikes by Irish pilots.

“This has had a negative effect on close-in high fare bookings and forward air fares as consumer confidence in the reliability of our Irish flight schedules has been disturbed,” the airline said.

Ryanair’s Polish airline, Ryanair Sun, will now offer over 10 aircraft to Polish tour operators, more than double the five aircraft offered in summer 2018. Ryanair expects few route closures from Dublin, although some routes may suffer frequency reductions.

Ryanair’s COO Peter Bellew said: “Ryanair will now begin the consultations with its people on redundancy which, if redundancies are necessary, will be determined by Ryanair’s assessment of flight performance, productivity, attendances, and base transfer requests.

“Ryanair will be offering transfers to Poland and possibly some other bases to these Dublin based pilots and cabin crew employees for winter 2018 in order to minimise any redundancies.

“Ryanair operates a fleet of over 450 aircraft from 87 bases across Europe. We can only do so if we continue to offer low fares and reliable flight services to our customers. If our reputation for reliability or forward bookings is affected, then base and potential job cuts such as these at Dublin are a deeply regretted consequence,” Bellew added.