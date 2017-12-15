Ryanair Caves On Union Recognition

15 Dec 2017 | 10.23 am

Ryanair has announced that it is willing to recognise pilot unions in a bid to avert Christmas strike action.

Ryanair wrote to the pilot unions in Ireland, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal, inviting them to talks to recognise their pilot unions as the representative body for pilots in Ryanair in each of these countries.

Ryanair’s proviso is that the unions establish Committees of Ryanair pilots to deal with Ryanair issues. The airline said that it will not engage with pilots who fly for competitor airlines in Ireland or elsewhere. “Ryanair will now change its long standing policy of not recognising unions in order to avoid any threat of disruption to its customers and its flights from pilot unions during Christmas week,” the airline said in a statement.

“Ryanair now calls on these pilot unions to call off the threatened industrial action on Wed, December 20, so that our customers can look forward to travelling home for Christmas without the threat or worry of pilot strikes hanging over them.”

“If the best way to achieve this is to talk to our pilots through a recognised union process, then we are prepared to do so,” chief executive Michael O’Leary added.

The airlines has received notification from the pilots union IALPA of a 24 hour strike on Wednesday 20 Dec 2017.

Earlier this week Ryanair describes IALPA, a division of the Mandate trade union, as “the Aer Lingus pilots union”. The airline claimed its pilots have been offered a 20% pay increase at a time when IALPA are recommending a 3% increase to Aer Lingus pilots.

In a strongly worded statement, the airline added: “Like any group of workers, Ryanair’s very well paid pilots are free to join unions, but like every other multinational, Ryanair is also free – under both Irish and EU law – to decline to engage with (competitor pilot) unions. Ryanair will not recognise an Aer Lingus pilot union, no matter how often or how long this tiny minority (earning between €150,000 to €190,000 p.a.) try to disrupt our flights or our customers plans during Christmas week.”