Ryanair Faces Strike Action On December 20

12 Dec 2017 | 03.23 pm

Ryanair has received notification from the pilots union IALPA of a 24 hour strike on Wednesday 20 Dec 2017.

The airline says that the IALPA pilots represent 28% of the 360 pilots operating from the Dublin base. “While some disruption may occur, Ryanair believes this will largely be confined to a small group of pilots who are working their notice and will shortly leave Ryanair, so they don’t care how much upset they cause colleagues or customers,” the airline stated.

The company added that any Dublin pilots who participate in this industrial action will be in breach of the Dublin pilots’ base agreement and will lose benefits which arise from dealing directly with Ryanair rather than through a union, including t 5on/4off rosters and certain pay benefits and promotion opportunities, until such time as they chose to return to dealing directly with Ryanair.

Ryanair describes IALPA, a division of the Mandate trade union, as “the Aer Lingus pilots union”. The airline claimed its pilots have been offered a 20% pay increase at a time when IALPA are recommending a 3% increase to Aer Lingus pilots.

In a strongly worded statement, the airline added: “Like any group of workers, Ryanair’s very well paid pilots are free to join unions, but like every other multinational, Ryanair is also free – under both Irish and EU law – to decline to engage with (competitor pilot) unions. Ryanair will not recognise an Aer Lingus pilot union, no matter how often or how long this tiny minority (earning between €150,000 to €190,000 p.a.) try to disrupt our flights or our customers plans during Christmas week.”

Cormac Meehan, president of the Irish Travel Agents Association, commented: “This industrial action could result in huge disruptions for Irish travellers, in particular for families who may be returning home for Christmas or planning to holiday abroad.

“We are calling on Ryanair to engage with IALPA and do their very best to stop this industrial action taking place. We would also ask that they keep customers up to date with any planned cancellations as soon as possible.”