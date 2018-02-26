Ryanair Expands Winter Routes From Ireland

26 Feb 2018 | 01.10 pm

Ryanair has announced its winter schedule for 2018 for Ireland, with nine new routes and more flights on an additional eleven.

Kenny Jacobs (pictured) said Dublin will get seven new winter routes: Athens (2 weekly), Bari (2 weekly), Frankfurt (2 daily), Luxembourg (3 weekly), Marrakesh (2 weekly), Paphos (1 weekly) and Santander (2 weekly). The capital will get more flights on 11 routes: Barcelona (3 daily), Birmingham (6 daily), Budapest (2 daily), Cologne (2 daily), Faro (2 daily), Krakow (2 daily), Lanzarote (8 weekly), Madrid (3 daily), Malaga (9 weekly), Manchester (6 daily) & Venice (3 weekly).

Cork will get one new route, to Faro in Portugal twice weekly, and Knock will add three flights to Bristol to its existing complement of six.

Shannon and Kerry will continue to operate 11 routes and three respectively: Shannon Lanzarote (1 weekly), London Stansted (2 daily) and Krakow (2 weekly), and Kerry Frankfurt-Hahn (2 weekly), London Luton (6 weekly) and London Stansted (4 weekly).

Discounted tickets on the winter routes are on sale until this Friday.