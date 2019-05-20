Ryanair Earnings Decline By 36%

20 May 2019 | 09.04 am

Ryanair has reported a 36% drop in earnings per share for the year to end March 2019.

Revenues rose 6% to €7.6bn due to 7% higher traffic, with total passenger numbers of 139 million in the period (142m including Lauda).

Average fares were €37, down 6%, but average spend per passenger rose by 11% to over €17. Priority boarding and reserved seat services grew strongly, the airline said.

Ex-fuel unit costs rose 5% due to €200m higher staff costs (incl. 20% pilot pay increases). During FY19, Ryanair’s fuel bill increased by €440m.

The bottom line was dented by €140m ‘exceptional’ costs associated with the takeover of Austrian airline Lauda, effected in December 2018.

Ryanair said Lauda enters its second year with a fleet of 23 A320 aircraft, and a target of just over 6 million passengers p.a. Lauda has signed agreements to grow this fleet to 35 x A320 aircraft for summer 2020. In FY21 Ryanair expects Lauda will grow to carry over 8m passengers and will be trading profitably.

The airline said it has delayed delivery of its first five B737-MAX aircraft to Winter 2019, subject to regulatory approval. “We continue to have utmost confidence in these aircraft which have 4% more seats, are 16% more fuel efficient and generate 40% lower noise emissions,” the airline stated. “They will deliver significant unit cost savings for the next five years, although the delayed deliveries in 2019 means that we will not see any meaningful cost benefit until FY21.”

The company board has approved a €700m share buyback which will commence this week and run over the next nine to 12 months. This latest buyback will bring to almost €7bn of the funds returned to shareholders since 2008.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary said the outlook for FY20 remains cautious on pricing.

“Traffic will grow by 8% to 153 million. Assuming revenue per passenger growth of 3%, we are guiding broadly flat group profits,” he said. “This will range from €750m if RPP rises 2%, up to €950m if RPP rises 4%.

“While H1 bookings are slightly ahead of last year, fares are lower and we expect this trend will continue through summer 2019. We have zero H2 visibility. Costs will increase as our full-year fuel bill jumps by another €460m. Ex-fuel unit costs will rise by just 2%.

“This guidance is heavily dependent on close-in peak summer fares, H2 prices, the absence of security events, and no negative Brexit developments.”