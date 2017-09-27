Ryanair Cancels 18,000 More Flights

27 Sep 2017 | 01.20 pm

Ryanair has cancelled thousands of scheduled flights from the November 2017 to March 2018 period in addition to the flights already cancelled for September and October.

The airline said around 400,000 passengers with forward bookings on these flights are affected.

To cope with its pilots shortage, Ryanair is parking 25 aircraft of its 400 fleet from November, and 10 fewer aircraft (of 445) from April 2018. The airline pledged that by reducing its flying schedule it will eliminate risk of further flight cancellations.

Affected customers are being e-mailed alternative flight offer or full refunds of their airfare. They have also received a €40 (€80 return) travel voucher which will allow them to book during October a flight on any Ryanair service between October and March 2018.

Customers whose flights were previously cancelled over a 6 week period in September and October are also being given a similar voucher. This flight voucher is in addition to the flight re-accommodation/refunds they received last week, and applicable to the EU261 compensation which they may claim and receive over the coming weeks. For the latest cancellations, EU261 compensation does not arise as the schedule changes have been made with 5 weeks to 5 months of advance notice.

CEO Michael O’Leary stated: “For the other 99% of Ryanair customers who are unaffected by these flight cancellations and schedule changes, this slower rate of growth means that from today there is no risk of further roster related flight cancellations.”

The company signalled to investors that the slower rate of growth will slow from 9% to 4%. “Our full year traffic of 131m will now moderate to 129m, which is 7.5% up on last year,” said O’Leary. “By slowing our summer 2018 fleet growth from 445 to 435 aircraft, we expect traffic to March 2019 will slow from 142m to 138m, a 7% rate of growth.”

• Ryanair share price today on the Irish Stock Exchange

Ryanair expects the total cost of the earlier flight cancellations at €25m, and expects the cost of the free flight vouchers issued today to affected customers will be less than €25m. “We expect slightly lower yields over the next two months as we promote seat sales,” O’Leary added. “We do not expect these initiatives to alter our current year guidance of between €1.40bn to €1.45bn net profit.”

The following 34 routes are suspended for the winter season from November to March 2018:

1. Bucharest – Palermo 2. Chania – Athens 3. Chania – Pafos 4. Chania – Thessaloniki 5. Cologne – Berlin (SXF) 6. Edinburgh – Szczecin 7. Glasgow – Las Palmas 8. Hamburg – Edinburgh 9. Hamburg – Katowice 10. Hamburg – Oslo (TRF) 11. Hamburg – Thessaloniki 12. Hamburg – Venice (TSF) 13. London (LGW) – Belfast 14. London (STN) – Edinburgh 15. London (STN) – Glasgow 16. Newcastle – Faro 17. Newcastle – Gdansk