Ryanair Boss Rails Against State Aid

01 May 2020 | 02.28 pm

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has lashed out at EU governments showering legacy airlines with over €30 billion of State Aid.

O’Leary stated that the aid is in clear breach of both EU competition and State Aid rules. “This unlawful and discriminatory State Aid will be challenged by Ryanair in the European courts,” he stated.

When scheduled flights return in Europe, sometime in July, Ryanair believes it will take some time for passenger volumes to return. Consumer confidence will be impacted by public health restrictions, such as temperature checks at airports and face coverings for passengers and staff on board aircraft.

According to O’Leary: “Ryanair expects traffic on reduced flight schedules will be stimulated by significant price discounting, and below cost selling from flag carriers with huge State Aid war chests, or nationalisation in the case of Alitalia.

“These lower fares will require aggressive airport price incentives to encourage passengers to travel, and Ryanair continues to call on EU governments to cut passenger taxes, airport taxes, and departure taxes on an industry wide basis as a better alternative to selective State Aid ‘doping’ for flag carriers.”

By the Ryanair count, State Aid to airlines all over Europe currently amounts to over €30 billion, in addition to payroll supports.

“This State Aid will distort Europe’s level playing field in airline competition for many years,” O’Leary added. “Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and Alitalia can now fund many years of below cost selling, whereas Ryanair and other well run airlines will not request and would not receive such State Aid.

“In France, the State is refunding aviation taxes but only to ‘French’ airlines, while all other EU airlines flying in France (such as Ryanair, EasyJet & BA) must still pay these taxes. This bailout discrimination is clearly in breach of State Aid and competition rules.

“Ryanair will challenge these unlawful State Aid bailouts in the EU courts to protect fair competition in Europe’s aviation market, which has done so much to lower fares for consumers over the last 20 years.”

The company now expects to carry less than 100m passengers in its current financial year to March 2021, more than 35% below its original 154m target.

Ryanair also expects that recovery of passenger demand and pricing to 2019 levels will take at least two years, until summer 2022 at the earliest. As a consequence, the airline has commenced a restructuring programme that may result in the loss of up to 3,000 mainly pilot and cabin crew jobs.

O’Leary stated: “Ryanair entered this unprecedented Covid-19 crisis with almost €4bn in cash, and we continue to actively manage these cash resources to ensure that we can survive this Covid-19 pandemic.”