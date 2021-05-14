Ryanair Blasts Unnecessary Travel Restrictions

14 May 2021 | 09.18 am

Ryanair has called on the Irish government to lift travel restrictions, including the “unique and failed hotel quarantine”, for travel to and from the UK and the European Union.

Airline CEO Eddie Wilson (pictured) said that restrictions on freedom to travel are unjustified because:

• There are less than 100 patients in Irish hospitals suffering from the Covid-19 virus.

• All of Ireland’s high-risk groups (the elderly, health service, nursing homes, etc.) have now been vaccinated, eliminating any Covid risk of hospitals and health service being overwhelmed.

• First dose vaccination rates in the EU are now approaching 40% of all adults receiving at least their first dose vaccine.

• The UK have now first dose vaccinated more than 60% of its adult population, yet UK visitors who fly to Ireland are still required to quarantine for 14 days, when visitors from Northern Ireland can drive across the border with no restrictions whatsoever, and Irish citizens can travel to the UK without any quarantine.

Wilson added: “Thanks to the success of the UK’s vaccine program, there is no justification for requiring visitors to Ireland from the UK to quarantine. The vast majority of the UK adult population have now received their first dose vaccination, and therefore pose no threat or risk to Ireland’s hospitals or health service.

“As Ireland and other EU countries vaccine programs exceed 33% and most of the high-risk groups are now fully vaccinated, and with most of Europe on track to vaccinate 80% of its adult population with first dose vaccines by the end of June, there is no need or requirement for Ireland to maintain travel restrictions on UK and intra-EU air travel from the end of May onwards.”

Wilson described Ireland’s travel restrictions as “outdated, inappropriate and unnecessary” for air travel to/from the UK and the European Union.

“It’s time our government got the country and our tourism industry back to work, and we call again on minister Eamonn Ryan to action the Aviation Task Force Report which has been gathering dust on his desk for 10 months with no action taken whatsoever,” said Wilson.

“Passengers all over Europe have been booking Ryanair flights in huge volumes over recent weeks as travel restrictions are lifted. It is inappropriate and unnecessary for Ireland to maintain its unique and ineffective hotel quarantine system for EU visitors, the majority of whom will now be vaccinated, coming from the UK and Europe. Let’s end the travel restrictions on EU travel from the end of May.”