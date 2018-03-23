Ryanair Adds Ukraine To Route Network

23 Mar 2018 | 11.01 am

Ryanair says it is to start flying to Kiev and Lviv in Ukraine from Stansted Airport in London, but not from Dublin, starting in October 2018.

Kiev will have ten Ryanair routes connecting with Barcelona, Bratislava, Gdansk, Krakow, Stansted, Poznan, Stockholm, Vilnius, Warsaw and Wroclaw. Lviv will have five connections — Dusseldorf, Krakow, Stansted, Memmingen and Warsaw.

Ryanair said Kiev will have 32 weekly flights while Lviv will have 14 weekly flights. The Stansted frequency to Kiev will be five times a week.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce that low fares have officially arrived in Ukraine, our 36th country of operation, which will help deliver 800,000 annual customers at these two Ukraine airports. We are releasing seats for sale at prices starting from just €20, which are available for booking until midnight on Monday March 26 for travel from October to March 2019.”

Photo: Michael O’Leary (left) with Volodymyr Omelyan, Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure