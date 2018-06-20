Rural Network For Entrepreneurial Women

20 Jun 2018 | 11.16 am

The Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network (WREN) says it has helped create 17 new businesses in rural communities in Cork in the past nine months, many with export potential, and is now recruiting for its next round of potential women entrepreneurs.

The WREN programme supports female entrepreneurs, startups led by women or those interested in becoming self-employed, through training and business development supports.

It’s led by SECAD, the South and East Cork Area Development agency, and is operated in partnership with Ballyhoura Development, the Cork Institute of Technology’s Rubicon Centre, and the Hincks Centre for Entrepreneurship Excellence.

SECAD chief executive Ryan Howard said: “Over the past nine months, the WREN participants have established diverse businesses across a number of sectors, from food and hospitality to photography and craft and many have international and export potential. It is vital for rural communities that female entrepreneurship is supported and today certainly demonstrates how creative and successful these businesses can be.”

The programme includes personal development and business skills training, one to one and group mentoring, female ‘role model’ sharing of experience and support, themed networking and experiential learning events, formation and facilitation of the networking sessions and a networking / business pitching event.

The programme is now recruiting for the next round of potential female entrepreneurs, with the next WREN programme running from September 2018 until May 2019. There’s more detail on the SECAD website.

SECAD assistant chief executive Suzanne Kearney added: “The programme will provide the option of accredited training as well as business and employment supports, and is hugely valuable in terms of economic development in rural areas and as equality of opportunity.”

Photo: WREN graduate Nessa Goggin of Bridal Gown Alternations. (Pic: Darragh Kane)