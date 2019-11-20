Rural Connectivity An Issue For Mobiles

20 Nov 2019 | 11.04 am

Even though 84% of mobile phones are now smartphones, in rural Ireland indoor connectivity remains an issue which will be solved by WiFi calling, using mobile phone repeaters and the National Broadband Plan.

That’s according to a survey by ComReg of people’s experience and perceptions of their mobile phone service during the last year, which shows that four out of five users avail of 3G/4G mobile data services, while streaming video and audio on a mobile phone has doubled to more than 20 minutes each day.

The amount of time spent on social media networks has jumped by a third, to 46 minutes per day on average, yet the increased data demand had no negative effect on satisfaction ratings which remained stable, at similar levels to the previous report.

While mobile phone usage is now almost universal at 98%, users continue to report mobile network coverage issues, especially in rural areas and inside homes, possibly due to the use of better building insulation materials, according to ComReg.

A third of users found they lost signal inside their homes, with higher rates of loss in rural areas, and half of those experiencing the problem encountered it every day.

• Best Network For Your Address ComReg has a coverage map on its website here, where consumers can use their Eircode to check which mobile network provides the best 2G, 3G and 4G coverage at the address.

The survey found that 71% of users have been with their network for three years or more, and only one in four has ever switched provider. ComReg recommends that consumers keep an eye on the market and be ready to switch operator for a service that better meets their coverage and service requirements — and at a better price.

The agency advises consumers to combine using the coverage map with its comparison tool, available here, where they can find cost, discount, allowance and network information, along with links to terms and conditions, handset FAQs and provider websites.

ComReg points out that service quality can depend on the handset used as well as on signal coverage and strength. Of the almost 3,000 users surveyed, 7% switched their mobile phone handset due to coverage or signal problems. Of these, 42% found that switching improved their coverage experience, compared to 2% who found that their service deteriorated.

Likewise, 26% switched mobile phone network, and half of those who switched but kept their handset found it improved their mobile coverage experience.

The ComReg survey also found that on average people we spend 30 minutes a day on voice calls, though SMS texting is in decline.