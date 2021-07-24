Rules Announced For Indoor Hospitality Operations

24 Jul 2021 | 08.51 am

Fáilte Ireland has issued draft operational guidelines for hospitality businesses for the re-opening of indoor hospitality on Monday July 26.

Though branded as guidelines, effectively they are rules. The operational guidelines are available at https://covid19.failteireland.ie/operational-guidelines.

The guidelines provide information and guidance on the systems and protective measures that must be implemented in accordance with legislation.

The key element of this ‘guidance’ is that reasonable steps must be taken to ensure that only a ‘permitted person’ is admitted to pubs, restaurants, cafes etc. They are defined as people with acceptable proof of immunity, or children under 18 in their care.

Details of acceptable proofs of immunity, including the EU Digital Covid Certificate, are available at gov.ie/reopeninghospitality.

Businesses may check the validity of Digital Covid Cert using the online QR scanner at gov.ie/DCCchecker.

Customers may also be asked to present a photo ID to show that the proof of immunity relates to them.

The time limit for sitting at tables has been removed and there is no requirement for pre-booking.

A maximum of 6 people aged 13 or over are permitted at a table. This limit does not include accompanying children aged 12 or younger. The total combined capacity at a table cannot exceed 15 overall, and mingling between tables is not permitted.

Diners and drinkers will be obliged to wear a face mask other than when sitting at a table. All staff have to wear face masks at all times.

Counter service is prohibited and upcoming regulations, with legal sanction and financial penalties, will provide for people to be served at tables only. The stated rationale is to protect unvaccinated workers. All premises have to to close at 11.30 pm, and there is no rationale offered for this stricture

Customers will be required to provide contact tracing details with the exception of individuals aged under 18.