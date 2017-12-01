Rubicoin Wins Grand Prix At Eir Spiders

01 Dec 2017 | 11.46 am

Tech company Rubicoin, whose investor app aims to help demystify the stock market and guide new investors through the world of investing, has been awarded the Grand Prix at the eir Spider awards.

The company, which provides education, guidance, and a simplified ‘investor map’ to help beginners, also collected the Best Digital Startup award. Based on the UCD campus, Rubicoin was founded by chief executive Emmet Savage and operations officer John Tyrrell, who bonded over their shared enthusiasm for technology and the stock market.

The ‘Digital Hero’ gong went to Dylan Collins, making the digital media entrepreneur the first ever two-time winner of the award, for his company SuperAwesome’s delivery of technology providing kid-safe digital engagement.

SuperAwesome’s technology ensures that over half a billion kids have their digital privacy protected in their interactions with brands and content. Customers include Lego, Disney, Clarks and The Cartoon Network, and SuperAwesome employs 100 people in Ireland and at offices in New York, Bangkok and Sydney.

Other notable winners for 2017 include Best Campaign for Toyota’s ‘FaceItDown’, Best in News, Publishing and Entertainment for ‘Darkness into Light’ and Best Use of Video for the Centra ‘Live Well’ campaign.

Judging panel chair Paul Mulqueen of Eir said: “Every year, as technology evolves, the competition for the Eir Spider Awards intensifies, which really shows us how far we’ve come in the past 22 years. This year was no exception, with some world class entries coming through. It is heartening to see the level of talent and professionalism out there — and we have seen this first hand through a year of nationwide business workshops, customer closeness sessions, submission reviews and ongoing customer engagement.”

The full list of category winners:

Best use of Video: Centra Live Well Campaign by One Productions Best in Business2Business: Tribe Digital launch Shoplink for BWG Suiomh Gaeilge is Fearr: Dúchas.ie by DCU Best in Social Media Optimisation: TheTaste.ie Best in News Publishing and Entertainment: Irish Film Institute & Axonista Best mCommerce campaign: Darkness Into Light by Together Digital Best in Blogging: CoreHR Charity and Not-for-Profit: The Irish Girl Guides by Juvo Best Campaign: Toyota FaceItDown by Radical Best in User Experience: Fillit Best Use of Data and Web Analytics: Chartered Accountants Ireland by GlowMetrics Best Digital Startup: Rubicoin Agency of the Year: Continuum The Elevation Award: Ding Grand Prix Award: Rubicoin

Photo: Emmet Savage (left) and John Tyrrell