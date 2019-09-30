RTÉ To Bring Brexit No-Deal Into Focus

30 Sep 2019 | 09.02 am

RTÉ plans to add considerably to national gloom on Tuesday October 1 when the network devotes parts of its radio and TV schedule to the possible impact of a no-deal Brexit scenario.

Programmes will examine how work, travel, business, farming, social and cultural life could be affected if the UK were to leave the EU without a deal.

Across the day online, on radio, on television and on social media, RTÉ News & Current Affairs plans to bring audiences special reports on all things Brexit.

On air from 7am, Morning Ireland kicks off a day of special broadcasts, with Audrey Carville co-presenting live from the Donegal/Derry border. RTÉ Radio 1 coverage will continue as News at One reports live from Dublin Airport on the potential impact for customs and movement through one of the country’s travel hubs.

News2day, RTÉ’s news programme for children will be reporting from a school in Newry, and explaining Brexit and the border to viewers of all ages.

The RTÉ Six One News will be co-presented live from Pettigo, Co. Donegal, featuring stories on cross-border living and working, future-proofing for business and how all-island sports are planning for changes.

On the RTÉ Nine O’Clock News, Sharon Ní Bheoláin will come live from Clones Co. Monaghan. The programme will examine the particular challenges the area could face in the event of no-deal, and also feature a report on how Ireland’s cheese industry is adapting to prepare for Brexit.

RTÉ Prime Time will focus on trade across the Irish Sea, broadcasting live from Dublin Port, and reporting on the concerns of hauliers, and the supply of food, medicines and consumer goods.