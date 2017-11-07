RSM Ireland Is Best In Network

07 Nov 2017 | 04.13 pm

Accountancy and advisory firm RSM Ireland has been named RSM member firm of the year, beating off stiff competition from firms in more than 120 countries around the world.

The award was based on several criteria including evidence of growth, innovative work practices and client service solutions, demonstrating a leadership role in regulations/professional practice, staff initiatives, and active membership in the international network.

Since joining RSM’s international network early in 2016, RSM Ireland has reported a 144% increase in international referrals with more than 40% coming from the UK, as an increasing number of companies seek advice on doing business in Ireland after Brexit.

Overall, the firm’s client base has grown by 23% since May 2016 and it has experienced a 25% increase in fee income. In February, it merged with John Marks & Co, an accountancy practice in Booterstown, Co Dublin, bringing its staff number to 150 at three offices in Dublin, Birr and Portlaoise — up 25% since joining the RSM network, with a further 25 positions to be filled in the next six months.

Managing partner John Glennon said: “Membership of the global RSM network has resulted in huge dividends for us as a company and for our clients. A global approach to business has never been so important, and we are in touch with other member firms in other countries on a daily basis, particularly those in the UK and the US.

“We have experienced a 144% increase in international referrals since joining the network and we expect that trend to continue. Brexit is a contributory factor also, obviously, and that’s reflected in the fact that more than 40% of the international referrals were from the UK.”

On an international level, RSM has performed strongly over the last 12 months, reporting a 7.6% increase in fee income, from €4.87 billion (£3.9 billion) for the year ending 31 December 2016, with over 70% of RSM member firms reporting growth.

Photo (l-r) Áine Farrelly (COO), John Glennon (Managing Partner), Catherine Corcoran (Head of Management Consulting) and Niall May (Audit Partner). (Pic: Jason Clarke Photography)