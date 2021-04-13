RSK Group Acquires Smith+Kennedy Architects

13 Apr 2021 | 02.29 pm

RSK Group, the UK integrated environmental, engineering and technical services business, has acquired Smith+Kennedy Architects in Dublin.

Smith+Kennedy Architects is a long-established architectural practice. Set up in the early 1960s, Smith + Kennedy has an emphasis on high-quality contemporary design. The main office is in Dun Laoghaire and the team is also active in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Brazil.

The 20-person firm has recently won awards for the Waterways House Office Building in Dublin and the Ice House Hotel in Ballina, Co. Mayo, as well as for affordable housing in Ballymun.Key clients include Esprit Investments and O Cualann Cohousing. The firm is fully computerised using AutoCAD as its primary drawing software but is now beginning a move to Revit BIM.

Managing Director Joe Kennedy will continue to lead the business as it joins RSK’s European division under the direction of Nigel Board. Smith+Kennedy RSK’s existing Irish business, led by Managing Director David O’Hagan.

Joe Kennedy commented: “Collaboration has always been at the heart of the way Smith+Kennedy operates and joining the RSK group expands our ability to grow and work in multi-disciplinary structures. We hope to harness our experience in working in other jurisdictions and across most building sectors and look forward to this exciting partnership in the coming years.”

Alan Ryder (pictured), RSK founder and CEO, added: “Ireland is an important growth area for RSK, so I am also very pleased to welcome Smith+Kennedy Architects into the group.”

Based on its current trajectory and strategy, RSK anticipates that by 2025 it will be delivering an annual turnover of £1 billion and will employ 10,000 people around the world.

Buying Spree

Alan Ryder’s thesis in 1988 on the subject of the construction and reinstatement of cross-country pipelines in environmentally sensitive areas initiated the founding of RSK in 1989. Ryder has expanded RSK with an aggressive acquisition strategy:

• 2016/2017: ADAS, Dynamic Sampling and JB Site Investigations.

• 2017/2018: Acies, KMGP, Ian Farmer Associates, Cole Jarman, Up and Under Group, CJ Associates and RSKW.

• 2018/2019: Central Alliance, Non Destructive Testing Services, Copeland Wedge Associates, Twig, CAN, PB Drilling, bts Group, the TBF Contracting businesses, Pellings, Dr. Tillmanns & Partner, Headland Archaeology and Drilling Supplies & Hire Services.

• 2019/2020: Consents Solutions, Biocensus, Adverbo, RAW Technology, Geocore Site Investigations, Ecologia Environmental Solutions, ATP, Silcock Leedham Group, Salix, Morrison Falklands and Nicholas O’Dwyer.

• 2020/2021: Ground Heat, PA Group, RoC Consulting, WRc, Cognica, Boden + Wasser, Amphos 21, Pharos Generator Services, Pharos Field Engineering Services, Binnies, CAS, EDP, CR Civil Engineering and Enviresearch.

•2021/2022 so far: RSK Orbital, SkyVision International, The Scan Station and Smith+Kennedy Architects.