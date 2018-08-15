Round Hill Capital Sets Up Dublin Office

15 Aug 2018 | 10.30 am

Round Hill Capital, a real estate investment, development and asset management firm, has appointed John Vaudin as its managing director in Ireland and opened a Dublin office.

The company says it has over €1 billion of dedicated capital to deploy into the local build-to-let and student accommodation sectors.

According to Vaudin: “We have ambitious plans and over €1bn of capital to deploy in Ireland, and setting up a locally staffed office is a sign of our intention to invest for the long term.”

Vaudin is a chartered surveyor with more than 25 years development and asset management experience in Britain and Ireland. He joins Round Hill from WK Nowlan Real Estate Advisors in Dublin.

Vaudin worked previously for Thames Water Property, BAA Lynton and Pillar Property in the UK, and for Treasury Holdings and Harcourt Developments in Ireland.

Round Hill invests in and operates residential and student accommodation assets across Europe. It has developed more than 110,000 residential and student housing beds and operates circa 65,000 accommodation beds in eight European countries.

The firm is funding a pipeline of over 7,000 student accommodation beds in the UK, Ireland and continental Europe, and plans to secure 20,000 student beds in these markets by 2020.