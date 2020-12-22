Ronan Group And Oaktree Acquire Ringsend Site

22 Dec 2020 | 02.40 pm

Developer Johnny Ronan (pictured) has partnered with US investment management firm Oaktree Capital Management to purchase an 80% stake in the former Irish Glass Bottle site in Ringsend in Dublin, as well as a parcel of adjoining land.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but press speculation suggests that it was worth around €160m. Nama will retain a 20% shareholding in the operating company for the sites, Pembroke Ventures DAC.

Ronan Group Real Estate, Oaktree and its affiliate Lioncor Developments purchased the controlling stake for the land, which comprises 37 acres. Nama said that the site has the potential to deliver up to 3,800 residential units and one million square feet of commercial space, as well as a school and community and public open spaces.

Planning and pre-development works are expected to commence immediately, with construction anticipated to start by mid-2021, subject to competition approval for the deal.

Ronan Group Real Estate had initially partnered with US investment company Colony to bid for ownership of the land and were selected by Nama in mid-2020 as the preferred bidders. Ronan subsequently changed partners to Oaktree for the bid.

Oaktree is also reportedly negotiating with Colony to take over its interests in Ronan Group’s Fibonacci Square and Salesforce Tower developments in Dublin.

Commenting on the Ringsend deal, Nama chief executive Brendan McDonagh said that it marked the culmination of five years of intensive asset management designed to achieve the best financial return for the site.

Rory Williams, chief executive of Ronan Group Real Estate, added that the deal is a strategic development for Dublin “in the truest sense of the term”. “Together with Oaktree, Lioncor and Nama, we are proud to have been entrusted with the responsibility of realising the site’s full potential. We look forward in particular to delivering thousands of new homes, including almost 900 social and affordable units,” he continued.