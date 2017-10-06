06 Oct 2017 | 09.40 am

Law firm Ronan Daly Jermyn has launched a free online resource for entrepreneurs to help them navigate some of the legal and organisational challenges they’ll face when establishing a business.

The site — www.rdjstartups.ie — includes access to standard legal documents as well as various startup support tools and legal insights that startups typically are not initially in the position to fund.

Among the resources provided by Ronan Daly Jermyn on the website are:

• Startups Guide. Common questions are answered on topics such as getting started; choosing the right business vehicle; financing your startup; tax issues; intellectual property and key contracts.

• Legal Templates. Free online access to core legal documents.

• FAQs. Frequently asked questions by entrepreneurs starting their business.

• TILT. A blog about legal, innovation, tax and the data issues facing companies in the technology sphere in Ireland and across the globe.

• RDJ Academy. Upcoming networking events and information for the entrepreneur community.

Cork tech entrepreneur and Trustev founder Pat Phelan was summoned to cast judgement on the website. “It’s great to see a law firm thinking differently, actively reaching out to address issues for so many startups,” he said.

“Entrepreneurs starting out fall into the same traps that can impede investment and growth. This site will help them avoid many of the common pitfalls and concentrate on what they do best: turning ideas into reality. It is innovative initiatives like this that will help drive the entrepreneur culture here,” Phelan continued.

Gillian Keating, head of Ronan Daly Jermyn’s corporate and commercial group, noted that there are many decisions involved in setting up a new business. “We wanted to provide a resource that would help emerging companies come to grips with some of these challenges,” she explained.

“Launching RDJ Startups enables us to help some of Ireland’s standout entrepreneurs to get ahead, with the ability to access key legal documents and other legal resources.”

Photo: Ronan Daly Jermyn’s Startup Team, comprising (from left) Diarmaid Gavin, Elena Vassileva, JP Gilmartin, Finín O’Brien, Gillian Keating, Colm Manning and Sean O’Reilly