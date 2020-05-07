RollerCoaster.ie Signs Up Aoibhín Garrihy

07 May 2020 | 09.50 am

Lidl is sponsoring a new weekly column by actress and social media influencer Aoibhín Garrihy on RollerCoaster.ie, the mums website operated by DMG Media. The partnership was brokered by Mediaworks.

Lupilu is the retailer’s baby range brand, and Garrihy’s column ‘Lupilu Baby’ will detail her experience raising two daughters, and the highs and lows that come with it.

According to Garrihy: “I hope to share what I’ve learnt and am yet to discover as a new mum in the weeks and months ahead, if for no other reason than to simply get it off my chest. I’m so looking forward to what the next 12 months has in store! It would be so lovely to get input from other moms to make sure we cover what you want to hear. Here’s to a space of sharing and caring.”

RollerCoaster.ie’s commercial manager Liz Doyle commented: “Lupilu is one of the leading choices for Irish mums for its great quality and even better value, while Aoibhín is one of the most influential and relatable Irish mums out there.”

Jobbio Partnership

Meanwhile, the DMG Media female-focused website Evoke is partnering with job search platform Jobbio for Inspire Careers, a new digital careers marketplace targeting Evoke’s 1.2 million monthly female Irish readers.

Evoke’s business channel Inspire was launched in 2018 and has a focus on entrepreneurial Irish women in business, from those starting out on their careers to the more established leaders.

Liz Doyle said advertisers on Inspire Careers have the option to increase reach in their candidate search across the DMG digital network sites Extra.ie, MailOnline, Rollercoaster.ie, The Irish Daily Mail and The Irish Mail On Sunday.

According to Doyle: “This new careers marketplace will provide our audience with a premium destination for quality roles and will feature great career content written by the Evoke Inspire editorial team.”

Jobbio CEO Stephen Quinn commented: “For a long time we’ve seen the potential for publishers to use our Jobbio technology to develop a lucrative jobs business and for our companies to reach new talent through their audiences. As a site with a predominantly female readership, we see this partnership as a brilliant opportunity for businesses to get their jobs in front of incredibly talented women.”

Photo (l-r): Marian McConville, Sian Gray, Aoife Clarke, Aoibhín Garrihy, Fiona Fagan and Liz Doyle