RollerCoaster Has Neat Covid-19 Reminder

03 Apr 2020 | 08.52 am

RollerCoaster.ie has become Roller <<<<>>>> Coaster for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic, reflecting the need for social distancing during the outbreak.

The popular pregnancy website, owned by DMG Media, has set out to remind parents of the need for moving apart in order to pull together by splitting the logo on its website in two, with the Roller and Coaster elements separated by the virtual equivalent of two metres.

Content editor Miriam Burke (pictured) said: “This is one small but necessary gesture we can make to remind everyone that we are in this together. We stand with our readers and their family to add value to their days and make this time a little easier.”

RollerCoaster describes itself as a site “for the ups and downs of pregnancy” and says that it publishes carefully curated content to make sure that it’s always of interest to their audience.

The site’s discussion boards, Burke adds, are the “backbone of RollerCoaster.ie, and have succeeded in creating a supportive community for their readers”, especially in these uncertain and challenging times.

Meanwhile, websites JOE and Her have transitioned their in-studio shows, ‘Baz And Andrew’s House Of Rugby’ and ‘All In’, to a new virtual studio, with hosts and contributors appearing on video call but within virtual set-ups that retain the brand and identity cues of the regular formats.

JOE’s head of content Paddy McKenna commented: “Like everyone else, we are trying to adapt as quickly as possible. We have worked hard with both AIB and Guinness to build both shows and they have a loyal following, so we were keen to re-tool how we produced them in the light of everyone’s changed circumstances.”

The shows are available weekly on JOE’s YouTube channel and on podcasts.