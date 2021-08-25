Roganstown Hotel Enlists Eco Consultants GreenClub

25 Aug 2021 | 10.39 am

Roganstown Hotel & Country Club has appointed environmental specialists GreenClub as consultants to help fulfil its goal of becoming carbon neutral.

GreenClub provide consulting services in the golf industry, with a particular focus on developing strategies for generating renewable energy on-site

The consultants will carry out a detailed review of all existing infrastructure and energy provision and will then help develop environmental strategies to address the venue’s current and future business needs.

Roganstown managing director Ian McGuinness said: “Sustainable energy provision and a greener approach to all elements of Roganstown infrastructure is very important to me and the whole team here.

“We were one of the first golf resorts here in Ireland to install a wood chip burner, rather then rely on LPG gas, and alongside the 60,000 trees we’ve planted in the past few years, we’re at a great starting point to begin our journey with GreenClub.

GreenClub chief executive Liam Greasley said: “[Roganstown] have some very ambitious long-term plans, and it will be our job to provide them with a strategy and regular recommendations so that they can achieve their aims in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible, from the initial comprehensive audit and setting out the long-term goals to reducing carbon emissions and the creation of their own renewable energy sources.”

Pic: Tony Healy