RocTel Plans To Plant 10,000 Trees

07 Dec 2020 | 02.24 pm

Managed services provider RocTel has announced plans to plant up to 10,000 native trees in Ireland in phases over the next five years, beginning in Wicklow.

Founded by Cormac Reid in 2000, RocTel’s provides cloud, collaboration, security and broadband services to businesses. The business is headquartered in Dublin, where it also operates a data centre, and it has an office in London.

According to Reid, the tree-planting initiative will underpin RocTel’s sustainability commitment for the next five years. “Our vision is to establish tree cover and woodland starting in the beautiful county Wicklow, in areas that will grow for many years and provide valuable resources, beneficial ecosystem services and a lasting legacy for future generations,” Reid added.

“We will only plant native Irish trees. All the trees are grown in Ireland and are of certified native seed provenance.”

Reid explained that precautions and restrictions will be considered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The project will begin in January 2021.

“The project encourages very low-impact establishment and management, with minimal ground preparation or drainage, minimum use of guards and stakes, and weeding only where necessary and without chemical sprays.”

Roctel will work with relevant experts to ensure the longevity of the trees, said Reid. “We will also certify our customers to show they have mindfully procured their telecoms services, and will have from 10 to 1,000 trees attributed to their services received from RocTel.”

(Pic: Martin Vorel)