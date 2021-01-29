RocDoc Testing Hauliers For Covid

29 Jan 2021 | 09.16 am

RocDoc is offering Covid-19 antigen testing at its facility at Dublin Airport for hauliers bound for France via Dublin Port.

RocDoc now has four antigen test centres for hauliers, located at:

Dublin Airport — blue long stay car park, signposted from M1 Junction 2 (Airport) and M50 Junction 4 (Ballymun)

Gorey — Circle K motorway service area, Wexford, accessible from the M11

Shannon Airport — coach park 2

Cork Airport — express red overflow car park.

The Cork and Shannon service is drive-thru only, for hauliers arriving in their car rather than their truck, while the Dublin facility handles drivers already on the road with their trucks.

France now requires a negative antigen test result from the previous 72 hours for lorry drivers arriving in the country.

Chief executive David Rock said: “The tests are free for hauliers and the test can be booked online. We strongly recommend booking well in advance. The test can be taken up to 72 hours in advance of arriving at the ferry terminal. This will allow testing to take place before loading and plenty of time for replacement drivers to be found in the event of a positive test. ”

Taxpayers are paying for the haulier antigen testing through the Department of Transport.