RocDoc PCR Test Results In 12 Hours

07 Jul 2021 | 12.31 pm

Covid-19 testing company RocDoc has agreed a partnership with laboratory test firm Eurofins Biomnis which it says will position RocDoc’s RT PCR tests as the fastest in Ireland.

The Irish healthcare company said processing by Eurofins Biomnis will reduce the turnaround for its Fast Track Covid-19 test results to 12 hours.

Eurofins Biomnis is part of the Eurofins Group, a major player in testing and laboratory services which has global capacity for 20 million Covid-19 related tests monthly and widespread PCR testing capabilities.

RocDoc’s RT PCR and antibody tests at Dublin, Cork, Shannon and Ireland West airports will be processed on site by Eurofins Biomnis.

Eurofins Biomnis’ uses a new ‘extraction free’ RT PCR technology, which is quicker than normal PCR tests and will facilitate the reduced 12-hour turnaround time, as well as allowing RocDoc’s standard PCR test results to be obtained in less than 24 hours and at lower cost.

Chief executive David Rock (pictured) said: “The purpose of our agreement with Eurofins Biomnis is to provide a faster service at a lower cost to the customer. Our 12-hour turnaround time for our RT PCR tests is the fastest mass testing available in Ireland, and it will also be the best value.”

Eurofins chief executive Dr Gilles Martin added: “Fast, secure, high-quality testing is a critical element in the fight against the pandemic. We are very pleased to work with RocDoc to provide unrivalled speed and accuracy with our gold standard PCR assay.”

RocDoc’s airport test centres can be booked here.