Rob Kearney Invests In Bua Fit App

03 Dec 2019 | 11.39 am

Rugby player Rob Kearney (pictured) is taking a punt on app startup Bua Fit, becoming and investor and brand ambassador for the London startup.

Founded by Irish entrepreneur Dave Stapleton and Samuel Woodbridge in 2016, Bua Fit is a web app that connects consumers to trainers for outdoor group fitness classes across London.

The fitness app allows users to quickly find a variety of classes with no contracts or subscriptions. Trainers that sign up to the app are charged a fee for participation.

Prior to founding Bua Fit, Stapleton worked in FX trading in London, before moving into the equity market space. He is originally from Kildare.

According to Stapleton, the company recently reached its target of £150,000 funding on crowdfunding site Seedrs.

Kearney will be involved in Bua Fit’s commercial operations and the development of the brand. “It is an exciting time of growth and development for the business and I am looking forward to working closely with Dave and Sam to take Bua Fit to the next level,” said Kearney.

Stapleton said that he was thrilled to have the backing and support from Kearney and his team. “We have spent a lot of time together over the past year discussing and planning the next steps for Bua Fit,” Stapleton added.

Pic: Inpho/Dan Sheridan