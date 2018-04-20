Roadtest: Audi A8

20 Apr 2018 | 10.30 am

Audi set out to make the ultimate limo when it reconfigured its A8 model. Mark Gallivan is impressed with the outcome

It’s D-Day for Audi’s new generation A8. The collective hopes of Ingolstadt are that the Audi A8 can finally grapple the crown of the most desirable full-size limousine. There’s ground to make up, as the last generation car dropped the ball with a ride that was fidgety, and an interior that aged poorly since its 2010 launch. Even with a 2014 facelift, it was clear that others did it better.

Let’s begin where Audi wants us to – the bewildering array of clever technology, such as the ‘supervised autonomous driving’. Once deployed, the Traffic Jam Pilot system will pilot the car up to 60 km/h, assuming your insurance company agrees. There’s also four-wheel steering and side protection that raises the car’s suspension on one side if a side impact is detected, thus making the lower stills and chassis take the force of the impact.

Introduced for the first time is mild hybrid technology, essentially a 48-volt lithium-ion battery located under the boot’s floor and fed by a belt alternator starter. It’s claimed the car can coast at speeds between 55km/h to 160km/h powered by the battery cell, thereby reducing fuel consumption and emissions. In our test, the best we achieved was 6.1 litres per 100kms.

Few risks were taken with the latest A8 styling and it remains a typical Audi: crisp straight lines along the flanks and a broader front grille, with a new illuminated treatment for the rear lights. If there’s a certain caution externally, it’s all change inside.

Gone is the pop-up MMI screen in the centre of the dashboard, replaced by two large touch screens – the lower one replacing the rotating heater controls previously deployed in the MMI system. Quite cleverly, the virtual gauges click when you touch them but the loss of a central rotating button is a disappointment.

The car’s wheelbase increases by 6mm, providing marginal improvement over the last generation’s rear legroom. Audi has used far softer hides for the 22-way electric adjustable seats and improved quality components throughout the cabin. Add to that a striking ambient interior lighting system and this car cossets passengers like no A8 before.

Smooth Ride

The sternest test of any limo is how it drives. Audi has banished the demons of the previous car’s unsettling ride by not chasing BMW for big car agility. There will be a later option of active suspension that reads the road and adjusts the dampers, keeping the car as level as possible while travelling over bumps. For now, the transcendent manner in which the car rides over poor road surfaces nudges it slightly ahead of its German rivals.

The last part of the jigsaw how the new car feels to own. Audi are typically forensically made but lacking a degree of warmth, and somehow Ingolstadt has imbued the new A8 with a charming personality, albeit upper class. The Audi A8 range starts at €99,100 and the car we tested weighed-in at €140,670.

In summary, after three generations the new A8 successfully fights for the premium luxury crown. It is practical, packed with ultra-smart technology in standard guise and exquisitely built. Perhaps not quite the greatest, it is for now the most unconditionally desirable new limousine on sale today.

SPECIFICATIONS

Model: Audi A8 3.0TDI Quattro TipTronic

Price: €99,100 (€140,670 as tested)

Fuel: 5.6L/100km/h combined cycle

Top speed: 250km/h

Road Tax: €390 p.a.

Verdict: An extraordinarily serene experience