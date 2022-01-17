RiT Tech Powering Sustainable Data Centres

For anyone with their heads still in the sand, last summer’s report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change made for sobering reading.

The UN scientific study issued a ‘code red for humanity’, warning of increasingly extreme heatwaves, droughts and flooding, and a key temperature limit being broken in just over a decade.

Fortunately, this climatic crossroads has been reached, as technological breakthroughs in areas such as machine learning and automation are heralding a Fourth Industrial Revolution, which presents opportunities to reshape almost every sector in every country.

And contrary to the recent protests of People Before Profit, that chance for change includes the data centre industry in Ireland.

The eco-socialist group is calling for a halt to building further facilities on the grounds that data centres already use 12 per cent of the country’s electricity and make hitting the Republic’s climate goals unobtainable.

However, at RiT Tech we are championing the adoption of Universal Intelligent Infrastructure Management (UIIM) technology that can provide a foundation on which collaborative efforts can create a sustainable future for those entities historically much maligned for being energy inefficient.