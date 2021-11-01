RiT Tech Picks Up Two DCS Awards

01 Nov 2021 | 10.47 am

RiT Tech, a leading provider of converged IT infrastructure management and connectivity solutions, has picked up two awards at the DCS Awards in London.

Designed to recognise the product designers, manufacturers, suppliers and providers operating in the Data Centres arena, the award scheme attracted nominations from hundreds of suppliers.

XpedITe, RiT Tech’s new UIIM solution, won awards for ‘Data Centre Intelligent Automation’ and ‘Management Innovation of the Year’ and, for a second year in succession, the ‘Data Centre ICT Automation / Orchestration Innovation of the Year’ awards.

RiT Tech CEO Assaf Sklonik (pictured) commented: “The DCS awards represent a reward for the team’s hard work and will to challenge convention. At RiT Tech we are on a mission to positively change the industries we operate in, and to help make them more efficient for the benefit of society.”

RiT Tech’s technology has attracted financial backing from the Israel Innovation Authority that will be used to further advance its intelligent automation and predictive planning capabilities.

RiT Tech is headquartered in Israel and was established over 30 years ago. The company says its data-centric approach facilitates intelligent, big data solutions to complex business problems. Customer sectors span large corporations, government agencies, financial institutions, airport authorities, healthcare organisations, educational facilities and telecommunications.

Powered by advanced algorithms, XpedITe affords users a real-time, 360-degree view of their operations.

A significant step change from the monitoring capabilities of other Data Centre infrastructure management tools, RiT Tech says that XpedITe can plan installations and forecast risks, automate ongoing processes and operational workflows, as well as manage the lifecycle of assets and resource utilisation.