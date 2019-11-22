Richard Kennedy Wins EY Entrepreneur Award

22 Nov 2019 | 08.33 am

Devenish Nutrition CEO Richard Kennedy has been named the 2019 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year at the annual awards ceremony in Citywest.

The UCD ag science grad (class of ’89) was part of an MBO team that took control of Devenish Feeds in 1997 and changed the name to Devenish Nutrition. Devenish Feeds commenced trading in 1952.

Devenish’s core activity is supplying feed for battery farm chickens, and the company has a strong market position in the US.

According to EY, group turnover in 2018 was c.£250m and c.500 people are on the payroll. In 2018, Devenish received €118m funding from the European Investment Bank to finance expansion.

Belfast registered Devenish Nutrition Ltd had turnover of £104m in the year to May 2018, an advance of 11% on the previous year, and booked an operating loss of £480,000. Emoluments for 11 directors amounted to £2.4m and shareholders received dividends of £320,000. Net loss for the year was £1.1m.

Richard Kennedy (54) won the top award after winning the International Entrepreneur category. Triona Mullane of mAdme Technologies won the Emerging category award and Pat McDonagh, founder of Supermac’s, won the Industry award.

Anne Heraty, chairperson of the judging panel, commented: “Richard Kennedy has been instrumental in leading the innovation that has driven Devenish’s success. He has developed a clear and ambitious vision for the business to support their growth in global markets.”

EY’s Kevin McLoughlin added: “Richard Kennedy is a great example of how boldly pushing the boundaries within an industry can lead to great success.”

EY presented a Special Award to former Ireland rugby ream coach Joe Schmidt. The Gala Awards ceremony is available to view on RTE Player.

Photo (l-r): Pat McDonagh, Richard Kennedy, finance minister Paschal Donohoe, Triona Mullane and Joe Schmidt. (Pic: Maxwells)