Richard Conroy (84) Sees Off Dissident Putsch

Prof. Richard Conroy has survived an attempt by dissident shareholders in Conroy Gold and Natural Resources to remove him and another director from the board.

At a general meeting of the company, resolutions pertaining to the removal of Conroy and longtime board ally Maureen Jones (74) from the board of directors were not passed. Resolutions proposing the appointment of Paul Johnson, Gervaise Heddle and Patrick O’Sullivan to the board of directors were defeated.

The total number of company shares is 12.2 million and 9.19 million votes were cast at the meeting. The margin of victory for the board incumbents was 945,000 to 990,000 votes.

In advance of the meeting, on September 29 the company sold 700,000 new shares priced at 30c each, with Richard Conroy paying €30,000 to acquire 100,000 shares.

On October 4, Conroy (84) paid out another €30,000 for 100,000 new shares in the company. The same day, Prof. Conroy added to his stake in the company he founded by paying €110,000 to exercise warrants, boosting his shareholding by 265,000 shares. Co-director Maureen Jones (pictured below) paid out €56,000 to exercise warrants that bought her 135,000 shares.

That brought the total shares outlay by Conroy and Jones in the week before the general meeting to €226,000. With their combined shareholding boosted by 600,000 shares, they were able to see off the rebels.

Conroy Gold’s main asset is a gold seam at Clontibret in Co. Monaghan. The company’s latest estimate is that the deposit under licence has tiny amounts of gold in the underground rocks.

The proportion of gold to rock is estimated at 2.1 gramms per tonne i.e. one million grams of rock would have to be extracted and processed to extract 2.1 gramms of gold. The company estimates that this gold lode extends to 4.46 million tonnes of rock, with a possible upside to that too.

If the estimate is correct and all the rock and all the gold was extracted, that would yield 300,000 ounces of gold. With the gold price currently $1,280 an ounce, that means a potential revenue stream of $385 million.

The stock market currently values Conroy Gold at just €3.4 million, as the gold has no value when it’s underground and it’s not yet clear how the company can progress to the mining and processing stage. The company’s balance sheet at end November 2016 showed cash of €8,573.

Director Loans

In February 2017, Prof. Conroy reported to shareholders: “As in previous years I have supported the working capital requirements of the company, and at the period end (November 2016) the amount due to me was €79,000.

“Since the period end I have advanced a further €55,000. These loans have currently been provided on an interest free and unsecured basis and are repayable at any time at the discretion of the company. In addition, at the period end there was €135,287 of accrued interest outstanding on previous loans provided by me.

“In the light of the excellent exploration results achieved to date, your directors are considering how best to fund your company’s activities going forward. Options being studied include joint venture, farm-out and equity funding, as well as other arrangements as may be appropriate for advancing the interests of your company.”

