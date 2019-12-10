Rich List Countdown On RTÉ 2

10 Dec 2019 | 03.11 pm

A who’s who of Ireland’s richest people will be presented in the first part of a two-part series on RTÉ 2 on December 12, called ‘Ireland’s 21st Century Hotshots’.

Journalist, TV presenter and author Richard Curran will reveal the top 50 billionaires and millionaires who have burst onto The Sunday Times Rich List since the year 2000 in the new series, which is produced by Waddell Media.

As well as meeting with some of Ireland’s millionaires, Curran will also be looking for trends that have taken place over the last 20 years, such as what sectors have boomed/crashed, and what areas are likely to generate more millionaires in the future.

“The programme will be revealing some of the most minted celebrities of the past two decades. And with some help from a private security company, Richard gets a taste for the billionaire lifestyle,” said David Cumming, executive producer with Waddell Media.

According to Richard Curran, property tycoons, lottery winners and tech startup founders all feature in the first show, which counts down to 26th place.

“In the final part we count down the top 25 of Ireland’s 21st century hotshots – teen millionaires, a Hollywood sweetheart and some savvy investors all feature,” Curran added.

In part two, Curran also looks at Ireland’s booming whiskey industry, where many believe there are fortunes to be made. He also looks at tech ventures that have crashed and burned.

Contributors to the two-part show include Sunday Times journalists Nick Webb and Brian Carey, INM’s Niamh Horan, entrepreneur Norah Casey and Olytico’s Stephen O’Leary.

Ireland’s 21st Century Hotshots starts on December 12 at 9.30pm on RTÉ 2.

Photo: Richard Curran (left) and Dublin-born tech entrepreneur Philip Berber