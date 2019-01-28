RIAM Upgrades Booking System In Zing Deal

28 Jan 2019 | 10.18 am

Zing Technology, a Dublin-based cloud software company, has announced a deal with the Royal Irish Academy of Music (RIAM) to upgrade the latter’s exam booking system.

The deal will see Zing modernise RIAM’s Local Centre exam booking application process, which handles over 40,000 students annually, and its migration to the Microsoft Azure cloud. The initial phase of the deal is valued at more than €115,000.

RIAM’s exam booking system already has an online element but needs to be supplemented with back-end manual processing.

“Zing Technology will be guiding us along what will undoubtedly be a period of challenge and change when it comes to implementation of technology,” said Theresa Doyle, head of IT with the RIAM. “We believe the flexibility that we will need for the future lies firmly in the cloud.”

Further elements of the deal will see Zing modernise the RIAM’s third-level student registration and management systems, as well as the delivery of teacher and examiner applications.

“We are very proud to be partnering with such a prestigious conservatoire as the RIAM,” said Naoise Ó Muirí, CEO of Zing Technology.

Zing was founded in 2007 and provides cloud-based software and managed services. It specialises in working with financial services companies and government agencies.

Labquip Deal

Separately, OSSM Cloud Solutions announced that it has provided an Oracle Netsuite ERP solution to fellow Dublin firm Labquip, in a deal worth €100,000.

OSSM Cloud Solutions specialises in providing enterprise resource planning software (ERP) using Oracle’s NetSuite’s cloud-based applications.

Established in 1982, Labquip is an Irish-owned, family-run company that supplies the Irish and UK scientific market and engineering inspection industry with specialist laboratory supplies and equipment.

OSSM Cloud Solutions’ ERP software will allow Labquip to integrate various business units including CRM, sales, ordering and accounting.

“Our business is dependent on delivering a high-quality service,” said Conor Cusack, sales manager for Labquip. “The new cloud-based system has radically transformed our business, making our company processes quicker and simpler.”

Photo: Conor Cusack (back), with Labquip MD John Cusack (centre) and Ray Ryan, CEO of OSSM Cloud Solutions