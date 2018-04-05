05 Apr 2018 | 12.29 pm

The charity partnership between the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) and the Simon Communities of Ireland will kick off its flagship annual campaign in mid-May.

Dermot Bannon, the architect who fronts RTE’s ‘Room to Improve’ show, officially launched the campaign today.

The RIAI Simon Open Door campaign, which aims to raise funds to tackle the housing and homeless crisis, takes place from May 14 to 20. This year’s outing will be the 14th annual campaign.

As part of the annual partnership between the RIAI and the Simon Communities, members of the public can sign up for a one-hour consultation with an RIAI-registered architect in exchange for a donation of €90. All funds raised go directly to the Simon Communities of Ireland.

Since the initiative began, over €700,000 has been raised nationally. Last year’s event generated €124,000 for the Simon Community, which provides support services to more than 11,000 people across Ireland who are experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity.

Registration for the week-long event is now open; members of the public can book a slot with an RIAI-registered architect in their local area by visiting www.simonopendoor.ie.

Speaking at today’s launch, Kathryn Meghen, CEO of the RIAI, said that more than 190 RIAI-registered architects nationwide completed 1,366 one-hour consultations last year.

“We would encourage as many architects as possible to again consider giving up their time to contribute their expertise for this worthy cause this year,” she added. “Building is complex and a consultation with an RIAI-registered architect is a great opportunity for homeowners to explore the most economic and appropriate options to meet their needs.”

The Simon Community’s Niamh Randall said that, as of February 2018, there were nearly 10,000 men, women and children in emergency accommodation, with many thousands more experiencing housing insecurity.

“The RIAI Simon Open Door campaign raises much-needed funds for the Simon Communities of Ireland and supports our work in addressing the housing and homelessness crisis all around the country. Partnerships like these make a real difference,” she continued.

The Simon Communities in Ireland is a network of eight regionally based, independent Simon Communities, located in Cork, Dublin, Dundalk, Galway, the midlands, the mid-west, the north-west and the south-east.