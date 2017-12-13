13 Dec 2017 | 01.08 pm

The recruitment sector is bustling with startups trying to modernise the employment process with software solutions. Rezoomo in Cork was founded by Cathal Doorley and enables candidates to set up interactive CV websites, with live links, videos and social media connectivity.

Employers who sign up to Rezoomo can also build a bespoke landing page around their job vacancies, again with interactive features, images, videos and social media integration. The resulting company pages look like a blend of Twitter and Facebook homepages. Individual candidates and employers then get detailed analytics on who looked at their sites and when, from where etc.

Doorley (33) previously worked for Groupon in London and his idea for Rezoomo was hatched there. “Frustrated with the limited paper CV, I transformed mine into my own CV website with video introductions, reports on and examples of previous work. Within 10 days of using this CV to apply for jobs, I had secured employment,” he says.

Doorley began the process of forming Rezoomo in London in 2013 but returned home to Cork to finalise the business plan, making do with dole payments to keep himself afloat. He also brought long-time friend Seamus Clinch on board as co-founder.

Applegreen Imprimatur

Around 180 companies have signed up to use Rezoomo, among them Applegreen, the AA and The Body Shop. Price plans range from €50 to €500 per month, depending on how many profiles and jobs employers want to post. Doorley says the Applegreen partnership, which began in November 2016, will be key to helping him expand Rezoomo into the UK and US markets, where the service station group has operations.

“Applegreen love what we are doing,” Doorley adds. “The system allows every store manager across Applegreen to access it and collaborate with head office to manage all recruitment.”

“The pre-talent acquisition phase of recruitment and is all about building your employer brand as a core part of the recruitment strategy. A bad hire starts at point of application, and is due to job seekers not having all the relevant information about working for your company. With Rezoomo, job seekers have instant access to this information when applying for their roles, which allows them to make a more informed application.”

Doorley maintains that Rezoomo’s competitors are outdated jobs boards and applicant tracking systems. “Jobs boards provide no employer branding or management tools. Applicant tracking systems are standalone software packages that also don’t provide employer branding or front-end marketing solutions.”

Web development for Rezoomo was initially outsourced to Granite Digital in Cork. “We came to an agreement where our own developers work from their offices in Romania,” says Doorley. “This helped to keep our development costs down.” The founder secured some UK funding for Rezoomo while starting out in London, while Cork Local Enterprise Office also supported the venture.

Funding Challenge

Doorley earned a place on a Bank of Ireland accelerator in 2014 and credits the bank with continuing to provide him with loans and support. “Funding is the biggest challenge we have faced with Rezoomo. It is extremely difficult and time consuming to secure investment in Ireland,” he says.

“As I have no experience in raising investment, we took on a non-executive director, John O’Mara, who is the ex-CFO of Dell Software EMEA. John is helping us run our funding round and we are currently speaking with investors.

“Our aim is to build Rezoomo as a global recruitment marketing and management solution. Doing this across multiple markets will be a challenge that I look forward to undertaking. The recruitment market is crowded, so we constantly need to innovate new and useful features to keep ourselves ahead of our competitors.”