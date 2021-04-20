Rezexe Launches Trial For ‘Trading Places’ Plaform

20 Apr 2021 | 10.10 am

Irish tech startup Rezexe is launching its reservation-swapping platform as a beta trial today (April 20), ahead of plans to expand beyond Ireland.

In development for two years, Rezexe is an online platform that allows users to trade reservations and appointments with other users if the business that accepted the reservation has signed up to the platform.

Rezexe founder and CEO Ross Ivers explained that businesses such as restaurants, golf clubs, car servicing and dog groomers are ideal for the Rezexe platform, as their customers can then swap reservations safely and securely.

The startup is also pitching to companies that operate lists for consumer goods such as toys at Christmas, craft products and non-fungible tokens. State-operated waiting and reservation systems can also be facilitated by Rezexe. Users who have made reservations and want to trade them can ‘sell’ places through the Rezexe platform to earn money.

Ross Ivers is a former finance director and deputy CEO of Paddy Power. He has also held senior roles in Veris, Astec Matheson. “Rezexe is a ground-breaking platform and is truly a paradigm shift in how one thinks of and manages reservations and waiting lists,” said Ivers.

Fundraiser

Rezexe completed a €1.7m fundraiser in 2020, which attracted Irish, Asian and European investors, including Enterprise Ireland, who contributed €250,000.

“The level of interest in the concept was reflected in our initial funding, which was significantly oversubscribed. Following what we hope will be a successful beta trial in Ireland, we plan to move internationally immediately and will be seeking additional funding in due course,” said Ivers.

Allotment filings for Rezexe operating company Kaia Technology Limited show that the company received investment of €873,000 in January 2020. The previous month, Ivers and several relatives invested €250,000 in the business, which was matched by Enterprise Ireland’s High Potential Start-Up Fund.

Ivers said that as part of its testing phase and in advance of further funding rounds, Rezexe is seeking businesses, clubs, and organisations to take part in the beta trial of the platform. Several Dublin-based restaurants, tattoo parlours and dog trainers have already signed up.

Rezexe’s board members include Graham O’Brien, former director of Investec Security Holdings Ireland, and Sue Cleary, a brand strategy consultant who has worked with a range of global brands.