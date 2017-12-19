Revolution Atlas Wins Book Of The Year

19 Dec 2017 | 03.37 pm

The public has voted for a book that tells the full story of Ireland’s revolutionary history from 1913 to 1923 as the Bord Gáis Energy Book of the Year for 2017.

Atlas of the Irish Revolution, edited by John Crowley, Donal Ó Drisceoil, Mike Murphy and John Borgonovo, polled highest of all the category winners, which had previously been announced by a judging panel. Published by Cork University Press, the book draws together existing and ongoing research into the revolutionary period, and includes contributions from leading scholars from a range of disciplines.

Cork University Press describes the volume as a “chronologically and thematically organised treatment of the period which contains an analysis of conditions in the provinces, counties and parishes, telling the stories of particular individuals and families caught up in the events of these years”.

It includes sections on the evolution of the revolution, and on its aftermath, legacy and the collective memory and cultural representation of the period.

Co-editor Dr John Crowley, of UCC’s Geography Department, said: “We are very honoured to receive this award. The 1916 centenary clearly revealed not only Irish people’s appetite for understanding their history but more importantly their place in that history.

“The Atlas of the Irish Revolution builds on that sense of connection and public engagement by providing new ways of seeing the revolutionary period. The more than 300 maps in the atlas, along with the hundreds of other images create a unique portal through which local communities can engage with pivotal events in their own history. The atlas speaks to a deep interest amongst Irish people in learning about their past, and we are indeed grateful that they have supported this project in such vast numbers.”

It’s the twelfth year of the BGE Irish Book Awards, which embrace 15 categories including Novel of the Year, Children’s, Cookery, Crime Fiction, Popular Fiction, Nonfiction, Sports, Short Story, Poetry and the new Teen and Young Adult category.

The full list of this year’s winners is:

Best Irish Published Book of the Year

Atlas of the Irish Revolution: John Crowley, Donal Ó Drisceoil, Mike Murphy and John Borgonovo (Cork University Press)

Children’s Book of the Year (Junior)

A Sailor Went to Sea, Sea, Sea: Favourite Rhymes from an Irish Childhood: Sarah Webb, illustrated by Steve McCarthy (The O’Brien Press)

Children’s Book of the Year (Senior)

Stand by Me: Judi Curtin (The O’Brien Press)

Teen / Young Adult Book of the Year

Tangleweed and Brine: Deirdre Sullivan illustrated by Karen Vaughan (Little Island)

Novel of the Year

Midwinter Break: Bernard MacLaverty (Jonathan Cape)

Popular Fiction Book of the Year

The Break: Marian Keyes (Michael Joseph)

Crime Fiction Book of the Year

The Therapy House: Julie Parsons (New Island Books)

Newcomer of the Year

I Found my Tribe: Ruth Fitzmaurice (Chatto & Windus)

Non-Fiction Book of the Year

Wounds: A Memoir of War & Love: Fergal Keane (Williams Collins)

Popular Non-Fiction Book of the Year

Motherfoclóir: Darach Ó Séaghdha (Head of Zeus)

Cookbook of the Year

Cook Well, Eat Well: Rory O’Connell (Gill Books)

Sports Book of the Year

The Choice: Philly McMahon with Niall Kelly (Gill Books)

The Ryan Tubridy Show Listener’s Choice Award

he: A novel: John Connolly (Hodder & Stoughton)

Irish Poem of the Year

Seven Sugar Cubes: Clodagh Beresford Dunne

Short Story of the Year

Back to Bones: Christine Dwyer Hickey