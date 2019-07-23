Revitalisation Plan Launched For Kerry Gaeltacht

23 Jul 2019 | 09.38 am

A revitalisation plan for the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht in south Kerry aims to create 145 full-time jobs for the region.

The plan was published this week by Údarás na Gaeltachta on behalf of the Uíbh Ráthach Interagency Taskforce. It is hoped that the plan will also be used as a model for other rural revitalisation projects.

One hundred measures to revitalise the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht are contained within the plan, variously addressing the area’s severe population loss, ageing demographic profile and economic decline.

Highlights include:

145 new full time jobs to be created

New Gteic innovation and digital hub to be developed in Baile an Sceilg (Ballinskelligs)

3% increase in population

20 houses to be made available for purchase or long term lease

15 apprenticeship places per year

20 alternative farm enterprises to be established

10% increase in visitors to the area

5% increase in daily Irish speakers

Re-establish Irish language summer college

Reinstate 24-hour helicopter emergency hospital transfer.

The Interagency Task Force, set up in Uíbh Ráthach in September 2017 under the stewardship of Údarás na Gaeltachta, aims to provide a template for other areas throughout Ireland that are under similar pressures.

“From the outset, it was recognised that the Uíbh Ráthach Action Plan needed to be prepared using a collaborative process involving government departments, state agencies, local government, local development bodies, the private sector and community organisations, among others,” said Micheál Ó hÉanaigh, chief executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

“Údarás na Gaeltachta are happy to have acted in the role of chair for the taskforce and I would like to thank all members of the taskforce for their commitment in bringing this plan to fruition. The Department of Community and Rural Development have approved funding to assist with the employment of a recently appointed project manager to coordinate the implementation of the action plan, which will prove to be the most important aspect the process.

“The Action Plan has a specific social and economic focus with a distinct cultural purpose and will be implemented hand in hand with Plean Teanga Chiarraí Theas.”