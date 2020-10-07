Revenue To Speed Up Wage Subsidy Payments

07 Oct 2020 | 11.54 am

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe has welcomed Revenue’s decision to bring forward the monthly date for payments to employers under the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme.

EWSS payments in respect of September payroll submissions, which were due to be made as soon as possible after 14 October, will now be paid into the designated bank accounts of eligible employers by October 9.

Circa 31,700 employers will receive subsidy payments for September in respect of 335,000 employees, with a total subsidy to be paid this week of just under €250 million.

Donohoe (pictured) commented: “The objective of the EWSS is to support viable firms and encourage employment and to that end it is an important bridge between Social Welfare payments like the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and regular employment which is the ultimate goal.

“I would emphasise that the EWSS will be in place in the coming weeks and months for all employers and that the scheme remains open for applications into 2021, should the time come when it is required.”

Further details on how the payments will be operated going forward may be found here.